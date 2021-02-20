Snow keeps falling but still a long way to go to set records

NEW YORK — It’s been a messy February of winter weather so far, but we’re not close to breaking any records just yet.

The recent winter storm brought nearly 8 inches of snow across the tri-state area.

As of Feb. 20, this month is 8th snowiest February on record at Central Park with a total of 25.6. That’s 19.2 inches above average.

Keep in mind that we may have more snow on the way on Monday.While the tri-state area still has a way to go to break 2010’s record, all we need is another inch of snow in the city to break into the top five snowiest Februarys ever.

A lot will depend on Monday, which could see mainly rain for most of the area.

