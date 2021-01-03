Storm departs, leaving us with a seasonable Monday

A man stands under his umbrella as snow falls in New York’s Central Park on March 26, 2001.

NEW YORK — The storm system that brought mostly rain to the city and a wintry mix to the northern and western suburbs on Sunday will exit the tri-state area.

It will be dry again by the time the Monday morning commute is getting started. There will be lots of clouds on Monday, but no additional rain or snow, and highs in the mid 40s in town.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the winds will pick up as colder and drier air moves in. Even so, wind chills will be tolerable, in the 20s for the most part, throughout the area on both days.

The entire work week looks dry, with temperatures at or a bit above our seasonal average.

