More snow Friday in NY, NJ as winter-storm remnants move out

NEW YORK — A snowstorm that ravaged the Deep South moved into the northeastern United States Thursday, with 3 to 6 inches expected in the New York and New Jersey through Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the tri-state region Friday through 7 p.m. as light snow continues through the area.

Snow had initially backed off later in the day Thursday, but a secondary low tracked up the coast bringing more snow overnight and continuing into Friday morning’s commute.

We can expect periods of light snow this morning into the mid-afternoon, with a light wintry mix over coastal areas.

A couple more inches could accumulate in some areas before it all tapers off by Friday evening.

When all is said and done, as much as 4 to 8 inches is expected for the vast majority including the city.

State police in New Jersey on Thursday responded to hundreds of accidents on the roads, prompting a warning from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Unless there’s a reason for you to be out on the roads, do not go out. Just stay in, stay safe, stay warm,” he said.

The sun returns for the weekend, but it will remain cold during the stretch. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel more the teens during the overnight hours and 20s during the daytime hours.

Another storm arrives for Monday, but it is looking to be relatively weak. Some light snow could develop at the onset, but temperatures will climb allowing for a changeover to rain. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon.

Further down the week, winds will shift more southwesterly allowing for some good melting. Highs could top out at around 50 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

