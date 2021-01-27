Slick start to a quiet Wednesday, then frigid temps to end the week

NEW YORK — After a weak system brought some light snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain Tuesday, we’ll have a wet, slick start to Wednesday, so drivers should still take caution.

Coastal sections, including the city, got around a coating or so, while a couple of inches fell well inland.

Despite the messy morning, Wednesday will be relatively quiet and feature mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. The high temperature will be 38 in the city and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

A round of arctic air moves in for the latter part of the week and continues into the weekend.

A brisk northwesterly wind develops on Thursday, keeping temperatures in the mid 30s. Gusts to 25 mph will develop, making it feel more like 20 degrees.

Heading into Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the teens and persistent gusts will make wind chills end up closer to 0 degrees by Friday morning.

Gusts will further increase to around 30 mph on Friday, keeping temperatures from climbing past the mid 20s. Wind chill values will only be in the mid-teens.

The chill continues heading into Saturday. Despite the mostly sunny skies, temperatures will only climb to around 30 degrees and wind chills will be around 20 degrees.

All eyes are then on the potential of a storm system that could arrive as soon as Sunday afternoon and continue into Monday. There is a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but the potential for accumulating snow is on the table.