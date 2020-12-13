Slick, slushy commute expected Monday before nor’easter slams region with snow later in the week

Snowplow

A snow plow clears a street during a storm.

There is greater confidence that ingredients are in place for the first significant snowstorm of the year. Here’s how things will play out moving forward:

Although temperatures were unseasonably mild over the weekend (in the upper 50s, low 60s), Monday’s storm will be accompanied by falling temperatures that will set the stage for a much colder air mass.

Increasing clouds overnight will give ways to rain during the Monday morning commute. As temperatures fall throughout the day, there is a good chance for a snow mixing in. Expect a slick morning and afternoon commute with a chance of slushy accumulations possible. There could be 1-3 inches possible.

Snow-forecast-for-Monday-Dec14
Snow forecast for Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (PIX11)

With enough cold air in place combined with milder air to the south, the coastal storm’s track will likely be in the right position for Wednesday’s nor’easter to become an all-snow event.

The exact timing of the winter storm is still being worked out. However, latest models indicate that we are in place to get a foot of snow across the Tri-State region Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Impacts will include heavy snow, strong winds that will cause blowing snow, coastal following and travel disruptions. Also, temperatures are also slated to dip below freezing following the storm turning snow to ice. This may also weigh down canopies, tree limbs, and wires adding to already dangerous conditions.

As always, stay tuned for updates.

