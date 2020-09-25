Shower threat for Saturday, beneficial rain arrives next week

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The week ended on a pleasant note.

While it was on the hazy side, it was warm as temperatures approached near 80 degrees. Some changes are on the way with the chances of rain finally making a comeback. It’s been a while since we’ve had any appreciable rain and that causing us to be well below normal in terms of precipitation for the month of the September.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will pass well south of the region Friday night into Saturday. As a result, the weekend will start out with a lot of clouds for a good part of Saturday. A few scattered light showers cannot be ruled out as well. A good onshore flow will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s

Sunday will be a better day featuring a bit more sunshine. That will help bring temperatures up into the upper 70s. Some spots could end up hitting 80 degrees in the afternoon.

The best chance of rain will develop during the early part of next week. A strong southerly flow will bring some tropical moisture resulting in some showers possible on Monday. Late in the day, a cold front will slowly drift east bringing a better shot of showers as we head into Monday night.

Tuesday could start out okay, but a secondary cold front will push through bringing back the chance of scattered showers. The front will be slow to leave keeping the risk heading into Wednesday as well. Temperatures during the stretch will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler air then filters in for the latter part of the week. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the 60s by Friday.