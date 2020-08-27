Gusty evening storms, then watching Laura’s remnants

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A frontal boundary located just north of the city sparked up numerous storms, some of which were on the severe side. Atmospheric conditions were ripe for the potential of tornadoes and several warnings were been issued in the Hudson Valley and Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.

The risk of severe storms will continue through a good portion of the evening. While much of the action will be to the north and east, a strong storm could make its way to the city before the threat diminishes. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

It stays very warm on Friday with temperatures climbing up into the upper 80s. There will still be the risk of a gusty thunderstorm to flare up in the afternoon again, but it will be widely scattered about.

On Saturday, we will then feel the effects of what is left of Laura. While the storm will track well south, the tropical moisture will ride up along a frontal boundary bringing showers starting by midday and it will be on and off through the afternoon. It could be on the heavy side during the evening hours as a cold front crosses through. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Skies clear out early by Sunday making it the pick of the weekend. A pleasant northerly wind will keep temperatures right around the 80 degree mark.