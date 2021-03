This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service has declared a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dutchess County and Ulster County until Midnight Saturday going into Sunday.

The watch is also on for parts of Northwestern Connecticut.

There was also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in several towns north of New York City through 8:45 p.m.