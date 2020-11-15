Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of NJ, NY

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 21: A woman walks with an umbrella along Fifth Ave. on a rainy day on March 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We are on track for showers and scattered thunderstorms Sunday evening. As of Sunday afternoon, there were a few showers that began north and west of the city. Now a strong cold front will move in from the west. This line will be accompanied by heavy downpours, thunder and damaging winds sometime between 6 and 8 p.m. in New Jersey and 7 and 9 p.m. across the five boroughs.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of New Jersey through 11 p.m. on Sunday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Morris, Sussex, Hunterdon and Warren counties until 8 p.m. Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeast NJ, the five Boroughs and the Lower Hudson Valley until 9 p.m.

The storm will continue east across Long Island. There is a chance of flooding and wind gusts over 50 mph. These winds will be strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. They could cause power outages across the area.

Currently, there is a wind advisory until midnight. Also, keep in mind that fallen leaves could clog drains allowing roads to become flooded.

Plus, there is a King High Tide in play. The seasonal high tide cycle happens six to eight times each year. The earth, moon and sun orbits are aligned, which may cause minor flooding, especially during storms.

The storm is slated to taper off by midnight with .5 to an inch of rainfall expected. Gusty winds will continue through Monday with cold temperatures to follow. Stay tuned

