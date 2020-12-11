Saturday showers, Sunday sun, some snow soon

NEW YORK — Clouds lower and thicken Friday night as a warm front approaches the tri-state area on Saturday.

This will touch off a few showers, mainly early in the day. There could be some sunny breaks by the end of the day.

Some fog early Sunday, but the latter half of the weekend is looking better with a little sun and mild temps. Highs in the 50s, and at this point, it wouldn’t be surprising if some spots hit 60. A cold front comes through dry later Sunday and temps drop back to seasonable temperatures.

On Monday, a storm system passes to our south. Its northern edge of precipitation may clip the region, so there’s a better chance of showers as model guidance moves the forecast precipitation northward a bit.

The weather calms down a bit Tuesday but cold temperatures reign. Look for highs in the 40s Monday and Tuesday.

We’re still watching a developing coastal low that has the potential to bring snow, rain, or a mix to the region for the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. While computer guidance may differ for many updates this weekend, we won’t truly get a good sense of the forecast until around Monday. Right now, it’s a “potential” storm that bears watching.