Roller coaster temperatures continue this week

After a cold and breezy finish to the weekend, winds are expected to diminish overnight. It will be mostly clear with lows averaging a few degrees below normal.

There is another coastal storm brewing in the southeast. Fortunately, that system will stay south of the Tri-state region on Monday. However, additional clouds from the storm could arrive, keeping temperatures below normal in the upper 30s, low 40s.

It will stay colder than normal on Tuesday followed by a gradual bump up in temperatures later in the week. It will progressively get milder towards the weekend with highs in the 50s.

Additionally, there is another system that’s slated to bring rain to the region Saturday and Sunday

