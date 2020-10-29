Remnants of Zeta continue as cold air arrives

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The region was pounded all day as the Remnants of Zeta quickly made its way from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic.

Heavy rain developed early on Thursday and it continued into the evening hours. The rain sticks around on Friday, but cold air will also arrive. Parts of the region will see a changeover to snow before the storm system departs on Friday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Friday morning’s high tide cycle. A near astronomical high tide coupled with the strong northeasterly flow will cause widespread minor to localized flooding during the period.

The heavy rain will back off Thursday evening as the remnants of Zeta passes to the south. That being said, an coastal low pressure will form behind Zeta keeping the rain around through the overnight hours. Winds will continue to gust 20-35 mph.

Winds will continue to drop heading into Thursday morning as winds shift more northerly. Across interior sections, the rain will changeover to snow and it could accumulate to around an inch or two especially across the highest elevations. Along the coast, it will it should stay mainly as rain, but a few flakes cannot be ruled out as it finally tapers off during the midday hours.

It will remain cold through Friday afternoon as temperatures climb no higher than the lower 40s.

Temperatures drop further Friday night into the mid 30s, but the winds continue to kick. Gusts to 20-30 mph will continue and that will make it feel more like the upper 20s by Halloween morning.

High pressure will slide into the region and that will allow the winds to calm down by Halloween afternoon. Despite the sunny skies, it will remain chilly through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will trail down into the mid 40s as the trick-or-treaters head out late in the day and into evening.

Sunday looks to be nice and milder start. A warm southerly wind will bring temperatures close to 60 degrees, however an approaching cold front approaches will bring showers late in the day.

Chilly temperatures will make a return Sunday night and will linger into the first part of next week. Election Day is shaping up to be sunny and very cool with highs in the upper 40s.