Remnants of Laura will spoil Saturday in tri-state area

NEW YORK — The week ended with more showers as a stationary front meandered across the region.

Fortunately, it was not as severe as the previous night. A few gusty thunderstorms did develop across Southern and Central New Jersey. For Saturday, the remnants of Laura will pass to the south, but moisture associated with the storm will be funneled to the northeast courtesy of an approaching cold front.

A few more showers will be possible Friday evening hours before the threat diminishes with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will end up in the lower 70s.

Early on Saturday, a few showers could return and it will be on and off as the morning continues. During the afternoon, there a potential for the rain to become heavy as Laura makes her closest approach. We’ll also have to watch for any severe storms that could develop as the cold front approaches from the west late in the day as well. Temperatures may not get out of the 70s due to the cloud cover and rain.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely since it depends where the heavier bands develop. Most areas will end up with as much as half an inch, while localized amounts could approach 2 inches.

Once the cold front passes Saturday evening, conditions improve quickly as we head to Sunday.

By far the pick of the weekend, Sunday will be a gorgeous day. High pressure will settle in bringing sunny skies and a northerly breeze will keep temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Monday will feature more of the same, but showers could return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures during the period will hold in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.