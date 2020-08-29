Remnants of Laura bring rain, wind to tri-state area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Cloudy skies and scattered showers will kick off the weekend, as the remnants of Laura pass just south of the tri-state area Saturday.

The chance of rain and gusty winds will increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. There’s also potential for a few thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the west late in the day.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely depending on where the heavier bands develop. Most areas will end up with as much as half an inch, while localized amounts could approach 2 inches.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side Saturday, with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Once the cold front passes Saturday evening, conditions improve quickly ahead of Sunday.

By far the pick of the weekend, Sunday will be a gorgeous day. High pressure will settle in, bringing sunny skies and a northerly breeze to keep temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Monday will feature more of the same, but showers could return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.