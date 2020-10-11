Remnants of Delta to bring drenching rain to tri-state area

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Although it was a dry start Sunday, the remnants of Delta will put a damper on the end of the weekend.

Rain is expected to move into the tri-state area Sunday night and last throughout Monday before tapering off early Tuesday morning.

Flooding could be possible in some areas, with more than 2 inches of rain predicted in New York City and on Long Island. Rain totals could exceed 3 inches in some spots. Winds are expected to gust between 30 and 40 mph.

A good soaking of rain is still expected tonight into early Tuesday. Here is the latest amount forecast. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx #NYCwx pic.twitter.com/fgU7FcJYwY — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 11, 2020

If you have to leave the house, plan for a messy commute Monday with the possibility of downed trees and power lines.

Dry weather will return Wednesday and last through Thursday. There is a chance of more rain on Friday.

More on Delta

Delta made landfall in Creole, Louisiana Friday at 6 p.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane with 100 mph winds. Creole is located just 13 miles east of where Laura landed as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 27.

As of Saturday evening, the highest storm surge reported was 10.41” in Freshwater Canal Docks. The highest rainfall total was 17.02” in Iowa. Delta will continue to slow down on Sunday, moving from northern Mississippi into Tennessee Valley.

Isolated tornadoes are possible from Alabama to the Florida panhandle and western Georgia.