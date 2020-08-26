Region under ‘enhanced risk’ for severe thunderstorms Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After a gorgeous late summer day, the heat is back on for Thursday.

A warm front will approach the region bringing back the risk of thunderstorms early in the morning. The temperature and humidity will soar once the front passes, but a few more thunderstorms could develop late in the day.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region under an “enhanced risk” for severe thunderstorms. The main threat will be damaging winds and large hail. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo today directed state agencies to prepare and pre-deploy emergency response assets as heavy rains and severe thunderstorms are forecast to impact New York on Thursday through this weekend.

Clouds are on the increase Wednesday night as the frontal boundary makes its way east. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and the humidity will be on the climb.

A few showers could develop toward daybreak and it could even contain a thunderstorm. Skies will then partially clear out for the middle part of the day and that will bring the temperatures up toward 90 degrees. The frontal boundary will stick around just to the north and east of the region keeping the risk of thunderstorms around and they could be strong to severe late in the day.

It remains humid on Friday with temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s to around 90. The risk for additional thunderstorms cannot be ruled out during the afternoon.

On Saturday, we will have to deal with what will be the remnants of Laura. The storm will pass well south but moisture associated with the storm will ride along a frontal boundary and head our way. There is still plenty of details including the timing and amount of rainfall to be determined, but that will get all settled out on Thursday and Friday.

The current thinking is that most of the showers should be over with early on Sunday making it the better half of the weekend. Highs will be around 80 degrees.