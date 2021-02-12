Record low temperatures possible in many parts US this Valentine’s Day weekend

This Valentine’s Day weekend may be the perfect time to bundle up with a loved one. Record low temperatures are possible in many parts of the United States over the next few days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says much of the central U.S. from the Dakotas to Texas could witness many broken daily record-low temperatures through Sunday.

“Sub-zero high temperatures are on tap in the northern Rockies and High Plains with some areas seeing morning lows both Friday and Saturday morning between -20 and -30 degrees,” wrote NWS. “Daily temperature departures in the North Central U.S. will range between 30 to 40 degrees below normal.”

Along with bitter temperatures, forecasters say cold arctic air across much of the country will lead to wintry precipitation from coast to coast.

Heavy snow and ice will be possible in the Pacific Northwest, while snow and freezing rain will impact portions of the Plans, the South and the Mid-Atlantic, according to NWS.

Forecasters say the chance for winter storms will stretch into next week.

“The expansive dome of sub-freezing temperatures across the northern tier of the country has laid the foundation for winter storms to wreak havoc from coast-to-coast not only going into this weekend, but also into next week,” wrote NWS.

