Rainy Veterans Day could be on offer

NEW YORK — It was another day of record warmth.

Temperatures soared into the 70s with record highs set in Central Park on Tuesday afternoon. It will stay warm heading into Veterans Day, but a cold front will bring rain and it could linger into Thursday. The rain will be heavy times and with the fall foliage past their peak, that could exacerbate any flooding concerns where there is poor drainage.

Tuesday night will be more like the calm before the storm. Clouds will gradually increase overnight, but it will stay dry and comfortable. Temperatures will only drop to around 60 degrees in the city.

Wednesday should start out cloudy and dry, but rain will come into the picture as early as the midday hour. Through the afternoon, the chances of rain will be increase and heavy downpours could develop by the time we get into the evening hours. Despite the rainy conditions, it will be a warm day as temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

The soggy conditions will continue into Thursday morning and it may feature a few more heavy downpours before it tapers off during the afternoon. When all is said and done, rainfall amounts could end up around an inch or two. Winds will start to shift more northwesterly and that will bring temperatures down to around 60 during the afternoon.

On Friday, a weak disturbance will bring some clouds around and maybe an outside shot of a shower. Much of the day should be dry with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooler air will progress into the region on Saturday. Despite having ample sunshine, it will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

A nice southerly flow will bump temperatures back up to around 60 on Sunday making it the pick of the weekend.

The rise in temperatures will be brief as another cold front arrives on Monday. Scattered showers will develop with highs in the upper 50s.

Behind the front, much cooler air and a brisk northwesterly wind will kick in on Tuesday. Highs may not get out of the 40s during the day.