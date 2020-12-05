Rain, wind slam tri-state area to start the weekend

Weather

by: PIX11 Web Team,

Posted: / Updated:
Cold Rain And Wind Bear Down On New York City Commuters

Pedestrians walk through a heavy late morning rain on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rain and windy conditions moved into the tri-state area Saturday morning, but the storm will quickly pull away.

Showers and winds of up to 20 mph will stick around through Saturday afternoon before tapering off. About a quarter- to a half-inch of rain could fall. Temperatures are expected to stay chilly, with highs in the mid-40s.

The clouds will clear out by Saturday night, but the cold temps will remain through the weekend and early next week.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-40s. However, the wind chill will make it feel closer to 30 degrees.

High pressure will be in control for the upcoming week. Temperatures likely won’t reach above the mid-40s until Thursday.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

1 dead in tractor-trailer crash in I-87 in Rockland

COBA president speaks out on officer discipline following mistakenly released inmate

Gorgeous Friday before weekend cool down

Biden offers hopeful message, mourns COVID-19 victims in primetime speech

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

@PIXWeather on Twitter