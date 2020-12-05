Rain, wind slam tri-state area to start the weekend

Pedestrians walk through a heavy late morning rain on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Rain and windy conditions moved into the tri-state area Saturday morning, but the storm will quickly pull away.

Showers and winds of up to 20 mph will stick around through Saturday afternoon before tapering off. About a quarter- to a half-inch of rain could fall. Temperatures are expected to stay chilly, with highs in the mid-40s.

The clouds will clear out by Saturday night, but the cold temps will remain through the weekend and early next week.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend, with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low-40s. However, the wind chill will make it feel closer to 30 degrees.

High pressure will be in control for the upcoming week. Temperatures likely won’t reach above the mid-40s until Thursday.