Snow, rain linger as cold temperatures arrive ahead of Halloween

NEW YORK — After remnants of Zeta pounded the tri-state area, the rain will stick around Friday as cold air arrives.

Low pressure will move through the area Friday morning followed by cold Canadian air which will arrive later in the day. We can expect periods of rain during morning mixing with wet snow in spots.

Temperatures will gradually fall through the afternoon as high pressure will shift winds to the northwest. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, mid 40s in the suburbs. Wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s later. The normal high temperature in Central Park for today is 59 degrees.

PIX11 got a glimpse of snow in Cornwall in Orange County.

Snow was also seen in Newton, New Jersey.

High pressure will slide into the region and that will allow the winds to calm down by Halloween afternoon. Despite the sunny skies, it will remain chilly through the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will trail down into the mid 40s as the trick-or-treaters head out late in the day and into evening.

Sunday looks to be nice and milder start. A warm, southerly wind will bring temperatures close to 60 degrees, however an approaching cold front approaches will bring showers late in the day.

Chilly temperatures will make a return Sunday night and will linger into the first part of next week. Election Day is shaping up to be sunny and very cool with highs in the upper 40s.

