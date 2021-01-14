Rain returns Friday night

NEW YORK — The dry stretch is coming to a close.

A low pressure system bringing blizzard conditions in the Midwest will bring rain around here by Friday night. The rain will linger into Saturday morning and cooler air will follow behind for the weekend.

Thursday night will feature a good deal of clouds across the region. It will be a mild night as temperatures will only drop into the upper 30s. The normal high for this time of the year is around 38 degrees in Central Park.

There could be a few breaks of sun early Friday morning, but the clouds will thicken as the day progresses. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s to around 50.

The rain should hold off until the evening, and it could be rather heavy as an area of low pressure develops along the frontal boundary. The rain should taper off around daybreak on Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts could be in excess of an inch for the city. Some spots, generally east could end up closer to 2 inches.

The sun should break through on Saturday, but we may not be totally in the clear as an upper level low lingers around through the weekend. For that reason, that will leave skies to be variably cloudy for both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated rain or snow shower cannot be totally ruled out especially for areas north and west of the city. A brisk westerly wind will bring temperatures down into the lower 40s for both days.

On Monday, a weak disturbance will bring back the chance of a flurry or sprinkle. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy day with highs topping out at around 40 degrees.