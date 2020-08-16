Warmer Monday with a chance of late day showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The ground is already saturated from Isaias and other rain events from the past couple of weeks. Sunday’s rain only added to the problem, causing flooding in some areas across the NY Metro area. New Jersey received its fair share of rain for the month, and Sunday’s rainfall further complicated things.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for most of the state until 11 p.m. Sunday. Coastal flooding is possible, especially during times of high tides.

The bulk of the rain tapered off across the five boroughs by Sunday evening, though light to moderate rain across eastern Long Island continued. There’s still a chance of lingering showers across eastern Long Island and part of Connecticut overnight as the center of the system pulls away.

Anticipate gradual clearing thereafter with lows in the 60s. Then sunshine returns Monday along with highs near 80 degrees. Most of the day will be dry, but there is another cold front on the way that could trigger a few late day showers.

You can anticipate warmer highs in the coming days with a chance for more showers and storms for the second half of the week.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Kyle quickly developed and ended. However, Josephine is a remnant low centered north of Puerto Rico as of Sunday evening. The storm will continue moving west northwest at 12 mph with maximum sustained wind speed of 35 mph. It will eventually dissipate over the next couple days as it moves over drier air.

We’re also tracking a couple other areas of low pressure off the coast of Africa. If conditions are conducive for further development, these storms could be Laura and Marco.

