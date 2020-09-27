Rain and cool down on the way

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It was another day of unseasonably warm temps with highs near 80 degrees across the city.

But don’t expect a cool down just yet. With dew points in the 60s and plenty of clouds Sunday night, lows will average 10-15 degrees above average.

Those clouds along with light winds could lead to areas of fog and light drizzle. It stays a bit unsettled throughout the day Monday with a chance of showers. Highs will likely top out in the upper 70s again.

We’re also tracking a slow moving cold front that could bring PM showers on Tuesday. That front is slated to stall bringing more widespread rain to the area. So, Wednesday morning commute will likely be a mess with day being washout. There could be some flooding to contend with as well.

Gradual clearing and seasonable temperatures return Thursday followed by a chance of late day rain on Friday. Finally, anticipate a dry finish to the week along with cooler temps.

