Quiet weather to continue for the week

NEW YORK — The tranquil pattern persists for the tri-state region.

A weak disturbance aloft kept clouds around on Tuesday, but high pressure will settle in for the rest of the week bringing sunny skies into the weekend.

Skies will remain cloudy through Tuesday evening. During the overnight hours, the clouds may start to thin out as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

On Wednesday, any leftover clouds will give way to sunshine. Despite the clear conditions, a light northerly breeze will only allow temperatures to climb past 40 degrees during the afternoon.

For the rest of the week, the sun will stick around and temperatures will moderate back into the mid 40s on Thursday. On Friday, we’ll cool down a touch, into the lower 40s.

A storm system will pass to the south on Saturday keeping us dry. A northerly wind allow temperatures to dip back into the upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.