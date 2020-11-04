Quiet stretch as temperatures climb

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Mother Nature is giving much of the nation a break on this Election Day as an area of high pressure has settled across the Eastern U.S. Heading into the latter part of the week, temperatures will be on the climb as a warm southwesterly wind develops around the high.

We could potentially hit 70 degrees by the weekend.

Skies will clear out and the winds will diminish Tuesday night as a weak area of low pressure passes to the north. Temperatures will end up in the lower 40s.

We will stay dry for the rest of the week with generally sunny skies as the high pressure sticks around. On Wednesday, temperatures will top out in the lower 60s. By Friday, the it will climb further into the upper 60s.

The trend continues as we head into the weekend. It will be a gorgeous one featuring mostly sunny skies with highs possibly hitting 70 degrees.

The next chance of rain will hold off until the middle part of next week as a cold front approaches. The front itself could carry what will be the remnants of Hurricane Eta and that could bring heavy rain.

The storm itself made landfall late Tuesday afternoon in Nicaragua as a powerful category 4 major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says that Eta could pound the region with 15-25 inches of rain on mountainous terrain and that will lead to landslides and flash flooding. Along the coast, life-threatening storm surge of 14-21 feet is expected.

The storm is forecast to weaken as it heads further west into interior sections of Central America, but it will make a hard right and reemerge into the Western Caribbean Sea. Eta could intensify back into a tropical storm this weekend and track toward Cuba and Florida. All eyes over there will have to monitor Eta through the rest of this week.