Quiet and mild holiday weekend before rain moves in

NEW YORK — It’s another unseasonably mild day minus the rain. So, you may want to buy in bulk, not dress in bulk, on this Black Friday.

There were record highs reported at LaGuardia, JFK, and Islip on Thursday. It was also the third warmest Thanksgiving Day on record at Central Park.

Even though it won’t feel as mild Friday, highs will be about 10 degrees above normal at Central Park. Dry weather will prevail through the weekend, with highs in the 50s. But the pleasant weather won’t last for long.

A storm system is expected to bring widespread heavy downpours from the South to the Northeast. Folks can expect the storm to expand northward over the tri-state area Monday, bringing along strong winds.

This system will likely cause major travel problems for folks heading home from holiday festivities. Plan for packed roads, flight delays and flooding.

There’s also snow expected on the back edge of the storm. However, since temperatures are expected to remain mild, the tri-state area will likely just see rain.

Not only will the storm cause travel delays, it will also prevent folks from seeing the penumbral eclipse.

Skywatchers in the tri-state area will have a hard time seeing the full moon pass through the Earth’s outer shadow on Monday. The entire eclipse will last from 2:32 a.m. to 6:53 a.m.

But there is some good news! Celestial enthusiasts can view the full moon known as the Beaver Moon.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, it’s the time of the year when beavers retreat into their lodges for the winter.

The moon will be at its fullest on Monday at 4:30 a.m., but the partial Beaver Moon will be on display from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.