Prepare for the cold to start the new week

NEW YORK — We escaped the first nor’easter of the season with just rain across the tri-state area.

However, New England wasn’t spared. The rapid intensification of the storm, often referred to as bombogenesis, caused cold air to collide with a warmer air mass allowing for nor’easter to unleash heavy snowfall across New England. However, the storm outran the colder air for the NY region, leaving around 1-1.5 inches of rain across the area.

Even though the wind advisory has lifted, whipping winds will become a major player in the forecast. The good news is that you won’t need the rain or snow gear. But you’ll need to layer up, so have the winter coat and accessories on standby.

After highs topped out in the 40s today, you can expect lows to fall near freezing overnight. Keep in mind that gusty winds will make it feel more like the teens.

The cold air mass will remain entrenched through the start of the week. Daytime temps will feel more like the 20s, while overnight temperatures will feel like the teens. You can expect some relief with seasonable weather arriving later in the week.