Prepare for the cold to start the new week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — We escaped the first nor’easter of the season with just rain across the tri-state area.

However, New England wasn’t spared. The rapid intensification of the storm, often referred to as bombogenesis, caused cold air to collide with a warmer air mass allowing for nor’easter to unleash heavy snowfall across New England. However, the storm outran the colder air for the NY region, leaving around 1-1.5 inches of rain across the area.

Even though the wind advisory has lifted, whipping winds will become a major player in the forecast. The good news is that you won’t need the rain or snow gear. But you’ll need to layer up, so have the winter coat and accessories on standby.

After highs topped out in the 40s today, you can expect lows to fall near freezing overnight. Keep in mind that gusty winds will make it feel more like the teens.

The cold air mass will remain entrenched through the start of the week. Daytime temps will feel more like the 20s, while overnight temperatures will feel like the teens. You can expect some relief with seasonable weather arriving later in the week.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Celebrate National Girl Scout Day amid pandemic

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

@PIXWeather on Twitter