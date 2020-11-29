Powerful, damaging winds and heavy downpours expected Monday

After temperatures topped out in the 60s on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, highs reached the 50s this weekend. Even though milder air is slated to arrive Monday, the main story is the approaching storm from the south.

A few showers could begin during the morning rush. However, heavy downpours will begin by the afternoon. Rain will be accompanied by winds strong enough to knock down trees and power lines. It could also cause power outages. Gusty winds are expected to be widespread, but it looks like Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as coastal New Jersey will likely get the brunt of the damaging winds.

That said, anticipate wind speeds in the 20s and 30s. Wind gusts could clock in between 50 and 60 mph along coastal NJ and parts of Long Island. Additionally, there is a wind advisory in place from 10 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m.

Keep in mind that the winds won’t be the only concern. Heavy rain will cause travel delays and flooding around the area. Mild temperatures will be replaced with a much colder air mass to kick off December.

Temperatures are slated to take a dive Tuesday into Wednesday with wind chills falling into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

