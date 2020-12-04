Potent storm headed for tri-state area this weekend

NEW YORK — A potent storm is on the way.

Friday night, it’s in the Tennessee Valley headed for the East Coast and as it does so, the rain will pick up and so will the winds into Saturday morning.

We’ll see periods of rain Saturday morning with windy conditions, and then around lunchtime the rain tapers off from west to east as the system quickly pulls away.

There’s always a question of when and where the cold air will reach and how much of it. Right now, model guidance suggests a decent New England snowstorm with several inches in the highest mountains. Snow accumulations could reach as far as our northern and northeastern suburbs, but flakes are not out of the question in the Five Boroughs Saturday afternoon.

That’s about the extent of it as we dry out into Saturday night.

Winds stay up and it’s cold on Sunday with highs in the 40s. It’s still the better half of the weekend.

High pressure will be in control for the upcoming week. Highs “bottom out” in the upper 30s mid-week but should rebound nicely to near 50 by Friday.