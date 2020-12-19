Possible rain and snow Sunday but will it be a white Christmas?

NEW YORK — If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, your wish just might come true.

There may be enough snow left on the ground from the first major winter storm of the season. However, there’s also rain later in the week that could wash most of it a way. It all depends on how much rain falls and whether temperatures will stay cold enough to support a changeover as temperatures fall overnight.

Right now, temps continue to trend below normal with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s on Saturday. Unseasonably cold air returns on Sunday along with a chance of afternoon snow showers that could bring little to no accumulation to the area between noon and 4 p.m. If you’re closer to the coast, anticipate rain with the possibility of a few flakes mixing in.

The next chance for precipitation will be late Monday night into Tuesday as another disturbance moves in from the west. Finally, milder air arrives later in the week with highs in the 50s.

To reiterate, we are tracking a storm just in time for Christmas. Latest models indicate rain to start with a chance of snow showers late Thursday night into early Friday morning as colder air arrives. As always, stay tuned for updates.

