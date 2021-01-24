Polar vortex could invade the area later this week; dry Monday ahead

It was a frigid start Sunday with morning lows bottoming out at 22 degrees at Central Park. The wind chill fell as low as 9 degrees just before 8 a.m. Even though the high topped out at 32 degrees, cold gusty winds made it feel more like the teens and twenties throughout the afternoon.

Winds are expected to diminish Sunday night, and lows will likely fall into the 20s again. However, areas north will dip into the teens. In addition to frigid temps, we are also tracking two snow events.

It will be dry Monday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Snow showers should hold off until Tuesday morning, but we can’t rule out snow showers during the predawn hours.

As temperatures rise above freezing in the afternoon, there is a chance of a wintry mix. A snow/sleet mixture is expected to expand across Long Island, NYC and most of Northeast NJ, and the drier air could cause freezing rain in parts of Northeast NJ. There is a potential for minor accumulation.

There could be a few flurries on the back side of the storm early Wednesday morning followed by sunshine. Then, we gear up storm number two on Thursday. Recent models indicate that the bulk of the storm will remain south of our area. However, there’s a chance for a few showers across the Tri-State.

PIX11 Weather Team Chance of minor snow accumulation

Right now, we don’t anticipate any accumulation.

The main concern will be the potential for a surge of cold air behind the system as a piece of the polar vortex invades the area Thursday night into Friday. Gusty NW winds during this time will produce wind chill values in the single digits at night and in the teens during the daytime.

Highs on Friday will struggle to get out of the 20s. Temperatures are slated to remain below freezing on Saturday.

