Pleasant end to the week

NEW YORK — After a stormy Wednesday morning with thunderstorms and even a tornado warning in Monmouth County, conditions calmed down quite a bit during the afternoon.

Temperatures remained on the cool side as the skies were slow to clear out, topping out in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will slide into the region keeping us dry and comfortable for the next few days.

Skies will clear out early Wednesday evening and a light northerly breeze will bring temperatures down into the lower 60s in the city. It could be chilly for some outlying spots as the thermometer drops into the 40s.

Thursday will be a gorgeous day throughout. It will feature wall to wall sunshine as temperatures hold at around 80 degrees.

Heading into the weekend, the winds will shift more westerly and that will bring the temperatures up. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the mid 80s. Saturday will feature a couple more clouds and will feel quite sticky as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

The next chance of showers could be on Sunday as a weakening system approaches. The day will feature partly cloudy skies and the risk of showers could develop especially during the afternoon. Despite the shower chance, it will be a very warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s, possibly hitting 90 degrees.