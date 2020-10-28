Overcast, mild Wednesday before a chilly, rainy Thursday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Clouds return Wednesday as the remnants of Zeta approach our area, bringing heavy rains and chilly temps Thursday.

After a damp Wednesday morning commute, the clouds will linger around in the afternoon. Some sun could break through and temperatures will rise to a high of 61 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Rain may develop well ahead of Zeta as early as Thursday morning and it will continue throughout the day. Heavy downpours is likely which could lead to flooding conditions. Fallen leaves could also exacerbate the flood risk.

Heavy rain and gusty winds could also cause scattered power outages Thursday. Those gusty winds will pull down a cold air mass and that could bring portions of our area to see some wet snow as the storm tapers off Friday.

As the storm tapers off, cold air will pull in from the north and that could bring some wet snow north and west of the city. A few flakes may even fly around here in the coast at the end.

If it does snow, it looks unlikely that it will stick, however it cannot be ruled out for the highest elevations inland.

Another aspect from the storm will be the risk of coastal flooding. A northeasterly flow will pile water along the shoreline allowing tides to potentially run over 2 feet above normal Friday morning. That could lead to localized moderate flooding.

Throughout the period it will be chilly. Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 50s. Friday will be cold day as temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s. Winds will gust past 30 mph making it feel more like the lower 30s by late Friday night.

The chill will remain on Halloween. The sun will be out, but it will do little as temperatures only climb into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer with highs getting close to 60. A cold front will bring back the chance of showers late and cool temperatures down for at least the early part of next week.