One more chilly day Thursday before things warm up

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The core of the cold passed through the region on Wednesday as an area of high pressure brought in a brisk northwesterly wind. Temperatures went down to the freezing mark for the first time in the morning, and only topped out at 36 degrees during the afternoon.

The last time we were this cold was back on Feb. 29.

High pressure will gradually shift eastward Thursday, moving offshore into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

We can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday, but still seeing temperatures below average for this time of year. The high will be 45 in the city and mid-40s in the suburbs, but it will feel much colder with the wind chill.

Temperatures will then climb Friday. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will end up in the upper 50s during the afternoon. The trend will continue into Saturday as temperatures could jump back to around 60 degrees.

Sunday will feature some clouds as an easterly wind develops. That will bring cooler temperatures with highs backing down into the lower 50s.

A cold front will then approach by Monday bringing some scattered showers. A southerly wind ahead of the front will briefly bring temperatures back to around 60, before it cools back down on Tuesday.