OEM commissioner weighs in on damage across NYC

NEW YORK — The tri-state area was bracing for flooding, but instead, the region was battered with winds as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through New York and New Jersey.

Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell spoke to PIX11 to provide an overview of the damage across the five boroughs.

Criswell acknowledged Queens was the hardest-hit area, especially with the amount of downed trees reported.

Over 16,000 service requests for downed trees were reported Tuesday, according to Criswell.

Downed trees and power lines caused outages for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers across the five boroughs. Con Edison said it may take the company days to restore power and needs assistance from the city.

During the height of the storm, 311 received over 100,000 calls as streets and property were damaged citywide.

Criswell said the city has multiple departments that will assist in the cleanup and removing trees.