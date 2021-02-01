NYC Department of Sanitation tackles heavy snowfall, gusty winds

NEW YORK — As a major snowstorm barreled through the tri-state area, the New York City Department of Sanitation has been working around the clock to make sure roads are clear for buses and essential workers.

Over 2,000 plow vehicles are working and out on city streets, according to Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson.

Sanitation crews have been working for more than 12 hours, tackling about 5 to 6 inches of snow overnight and anticipating another foot of snow Monday.

Salt spreaders and plows are expected to continue to work throughout the day, and alternate side parking was suspended.

Grayson said the deparment is looking “to be out there out there proactively, keep the plows down, stay on the routes, be slow and methodical and do what we can to brace the storm.”

Though outdoor dining has been suspended, some structures remain on streets and sidewalks, which could impact the way sanitation crews plow streets. Grayson said the department has “good picture” of the landscape of streets across the city after managing the December snowstorm, but crews are always keeping an eye out for where new structures may or may not be.

In previous years, tertiary roads and outer boroughs have seen less plowed streets. Grayson said those areas are “never forgotten,” but acknowledged they are “some of the harder streets to cover.”

The commissioner also urged everyone to stay home if they can.

“If you don’t have to travel, please stay out the road.”