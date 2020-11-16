NY, NJ severe storms: Downed trees, sparking wires and thousands without power

A large fallen tree blocked a road early Monday near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and South 14th Street in New Hyde Park in Nassau County, Long Island.

NEW YORK — Severe weather that brought heavy rain, damaging winds and even multiple tornado warnings to the tri-state area Sunday night left behind downed trees, debris and sparking wires.

Thousands of residents in New York and New Jersey woke up without power early Monday as utility crews worked to restore service across the area.

Whipping winds in New York City shocked some residents on the street. A tornado warning was even issued in parts of the Bronx, Yonkers and New Rochelle.

? Wow! Apparently I just survived my first NYC Tornado pic.twitter.com/cx82tnEdoo — MichaelWilliamG (@MichaelWilliamG) November 16, 2020

My first tornado warning in New York ? pic.twitter.com/5Y3XoGqycJ — Andrew Nazdin (@andrewnazdin) November 16, 2020

High winds caused scaffolding to collapse in Manhattan’s Washington Heights.

Over in New Jersey, numerous reports of downed and sparking wires ere posted on social media in areas including Glen Ridge, Neptune Township and North Bergen.

88th St. & Tonnelle Ave., North Bergen, New Jersey(Hudson County) Tree hanging on power line. @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/YHu3LB3oXB — Darias News (@CaesarDarias) November 16, 2020

Power Outages

As of 2:30 p.m., New York still had over 1,700 customers without power and New Jersey had over 2,700 customers in the dark.

In New York, Con Edison reported around 1,100 customers affected by outages, with most in Westchester County where over 1,000 customers were still without power Monday afternoon.

Out on Long Island, PSEG reported nearly 600 without power, including over 500 in Nassau County and about 45 customers out of service in Suffolk County.

PSE&G New Jersey reported over 1,400 customers in the dark, including over 750 in Bergen County and more than 260 in Essex County.

Jersey Central Power & Light reported nearly 1,300 customers without service, including 360 customers in Hunterdon County and hundreds in Monmouth, Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.