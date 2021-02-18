NY, NJ hit by another winter storm Thursday: Timeline, snow totals and more

NEW YORK — Residents across the tri-state region were hit by yet another​ winter storm Thursday morning as snow fell across the area.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast early Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Friday afternoon.

PIX11 Tracking a winter storm over New York and New Jersey on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

Storm timeline

Parts of New Jersey saw flakes begin to fall before sunrise Thursday, but snowfall became more widespread by mid-morning.

Heavier snow is expected to last between late morning and early Thursday afternoon.

During the evening hours, coastal sections could see the snow turn into a wintry mix as temperatures approach the freezing mark.

Light snow could continue in some areas overnight Thursday into Friday, keeping amounts lower along the coast, but it will still be a disruptive storm causing travel headaches into Friday.

The storm could linger as late as Friday afternoon. Any icy mix has the chance of turning back to snow early Friday as cold air funnels behind the departing storm system.

PIX11’s Katie Corrado was in New Jersey early Thursday when heavy snowfall began:

Snow begins in NJ as another winter storm moves into region

Expected snow accumulations

Generally, as much as 4 to 8 inches is possible across the tri-state region. The city and coast will likely get lower numbers due the mixing involved.

Amounts could be lowered further if there is a break in the snow during the day and the wintry mix comes earlier than expected.

Snow preparations

The New York City sanitation department has been working swing shifts the entire month of February to keep up with the constant storms.

“What we’ve learned is this is going to be a traditional February snow season,” said Commissioner Edward Grayson.

They will deploy 2,000 plows and 715 salt spreaders. Officials urged New Yorkers to stay home Thursday and to not let their guard down.

“The last few haven’t produced much snowfall, but we are expecting more with this one,” said Deanne Criswell, commissioner of emergency management for the city.

Roadway dining will be suspended and sanitation crews were out starting late Wednesday night.

“We have been splitting our tours but the big secret for us?: the raw dedication of the men and women of the department,” Grayson said.

PIX11’s Rebecca Solomon was on Manhattan’s West Side as snow began falling:

NYC preps for more snow Thursday as another storm moves in

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also cautioned residents to stay home if they can and avoid traveling during the storm.

New Jersey Transit buses and rails are running as best as they can, but everyone advised to check the NJ Transit website to check on the status of buses and trains.

Warming centers are also available for anyone who lost power. To find a warming center near you, call 2-1-1 or visit https://www.nj211.org/. If you lose power, report it and avoid downed power lines.

There is a commercial vehicle advisory, according to Department of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez. However, she said some trucks will be on the roads if they are moving important materials, including food and medications.

As of 5 a.m., at least 3,000 pieces of DOT equipment are out on streets, and towing outsets are available.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials gave an update on snow preparations:

After the storm

The sun returns on for the weekend, but it will be blustery on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but the gusty winds could make it feel more like the teens and 20s for the first half of the weekend.

Another storm comes in on Monday but it looks to be on weak side. Snow will be possible at the onset, but it will turn to rain as temperatures are expected to climb toward 40 degrees.