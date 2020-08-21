NOAA makes satellite improvements during historic hurricane season

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The Atlantic hurricane season got off to an early and busy start this year, and has been breaking records along the way. As we head into the peak of the season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is making advancements to its satellites.

Aside from geostationary satellites that are positioned in outer space, there are also polar orbiting satellites that move from pole to pole. The data collected from each of these satellites are transferred to weather models, offering high resolution and precise detail, and can update as quickly as every 30 seconds.

These new and improved satellites have cut their margin of error in half. NOAA said the warnings are more narrow focused and have improved ability to provide warning prior to a storm. In other words, the public will have more lead time if they need to evacuate.

But despite the progress made, there’s still more work to be done.

According to NOAA and their team of experts, more research is the key to understanding why hurricanes go through rapid intensification.

NOAA predicts we’re likely going to see much stronger storms than we’ve seen so far this season, and recently updated their 2020 hurricane outlook.

As for whether or not, these big storms will make landfall here in the tri-state area remains to be seen.