Nice again on Sunday, with a shower possible at night

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — We’re getting treated to another great late summer weekend in the tri-state area.

Saturday night will be a bit on the cool side, especially in the suburbs, where temps will fall into the 50s under patchy clouds.

On Sunday, an approaching cold front will bring some more clouds, but it’ll stay dry all day as high temperatures reach into the upper 70s.

That cold front could bring a shower or two overnight Sunday into early Monday morning, but it’ll clear out quickly on Monday, and most of the upcoming workweek looks sunny and pleasant.

If you’re heading down the shore on Sunday, keep in mind there’s a high risk of rip currents due to Tropical Storm Paulette, which is churning up the ocean water hundreds of miles away from the NYC Metro area.