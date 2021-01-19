Mostly sunny Tuesday but breeze makes it feel colder

NEW YORK — The week started on a pleasant note Monday. While there were a few flurries or light snow showers from the Great Lakes, the bulk of the region was dry with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Much of the rest of the week remains quiet, although a weak system could bring some snow showers for Wednesday morning.

Tuesday should feature a good deal of sunshine, however some clouds could develop during the day. Expect highs to be in the lower 40s, but a considerable breeze from the west will make it feel more like the 30s.

Wednesday morning will then be noticeably colder, a chill that will likely hang around Thursday.

A weak storm system will pass through early Wednesday morning, bringing scattered snow showers or flurries across the region: a dusting or so will be possible. Skies should clear out into the afternoon, but the winds will also increase from the northwest. Afternoon highs will likely struggle to reach 40 degrees.

The rest of the week looks quiet. It will feature partly to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend features more of the same, but colder air will filter in. Highs will likely stay in the mid 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.