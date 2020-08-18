Mostly sunny, comfortable Wednesday with a chance of showers

We're not the only ones who experience the different seasons. Our furry friends do too! Winter, spring, summer or fall, see this pups out and about.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The break from the extreme heat continues heading into the middle part of the week. There is a bit of a blip as a disturbance slides to the south of the region on Wednesday. That will bring a good deal of clouds around with a chance of a shower. The rest of the week stays dry, but temperatures will then start to warm back up.

Skies will remain clear for much of Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s in the city, but many places in the surrounding suburbs will go down into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase early on Wednesday and it will stick around through a good part of the afternoon. Some showers cannot be ruled out, especially from the city and points south. The cooler flow and the cloud cover could keep temperatures from reaching no higher than 80 degrees in the city.

Thursday will be a prettier day with high pressure around, bringing sunny skies. A persistent northerly flow will keep highs at around 80 degrees during the day.

We will start to see temperatures moderate by Friday as the winds shift more westerly. Expect highs to be in the mid 80s with some clouds moving in during the afternoon.

For the weekend, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s and it will be more humid. The chance of a shower or thunderstorm will also be on the return as a weak disturbance makes its way toward the region.