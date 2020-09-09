Mostly cloudy, warm Wednesday before evening showers

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — After an enjoyable few days, the clouds and potential storms return Wednesday.

A stationary front will drift into the region, bringing unsettled weather for the rest of the work week.

We can expect increasingly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with showers developing later in the evening.

The high temperature Wednesday will be 83 in the city and in the mid-80s for the suburbs.

Humidity levels will be at their peak on Thursday and we’ll have an even better chance of seeing wet weather. We are not expecting an all-day rainout, but numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the area. Look for highs around 82 degrees.

We’ll then dry out on Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Afternoon highs are only expected to be around 78 degrees and humidity levels will drop considerably. We’ll see more of the same on Saturday with a high of just 76 degrees.

The humidity briefly returns on Sunday and so do the showers and storms, but brighter and drier conditions will be seen on Monday. Look for temperatures to remain in the upper 70s.