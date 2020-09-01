Risk of showers stays around Wednesday

We're not the only ones who experience the different seasons. Our furry friends do too! Winter, spring, summer or fall, see this pups out and about.

NEW YORK — The active pattern continues through the rest of the week. While there were a few isolated showers on Tuesday, Wednesday will feature a better shot as a storm system approaches.

It will remain dry for a good part of Tuesday evening. Overnight, a few showers may develop along with some patchy fog as an onshore flow persists over an unstable airmass. Temperatures will only drop to around 70 degrees.

Wednesday could feature some showers from time to time. If there was a substantial break from the showers, it would occur during the afternoon and into the early evening hours. There could even be some breaks of sun as well. Expect highs at around 80 degrees. Late at night, there could be a round of thunderstorms as a frontal boundary approaches at around midnight or so.

Most of Thursday will be fine, but the cold front will be right over the region. It will be warm and humid as temperatures climb into the mid 80s. Any showers or thunderstorms that do develop will likely hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours.

The front will finally head offshore on Friday, leaving us with partly cloudy skies. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s, but it will feel more comfortable.

Expect cooler air for the holiday weekend. It will be mostly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with highs at around 80 degrees. Much of Labor Day Monday should be fine as well with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. A cold front could bring the shot of showers late, but much of the action should hold off until Tuesday.

