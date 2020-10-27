Morning showers start Wednesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A quick moving frontal boundary will cross through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning bringing some light showers.

The sun should break out during the afternoon, but clouds will return as the remnants of Zeta approaches. Zeta will bring heavy rain and gusty winds that could cause some flooding and scattered power outages. Those gusty winds will pull down a cold air mass and that could bring portions of our area to see some wet snow as the storm tapers off Friday afternoon.

We will stay dry Tuesday evening with thickening clouds. Showers from an approaching frontal boundary will develop overnight and continue into Wednesday’s morning commute. The front is on the weak side so much of it rain should be on the light side. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s.

After a damp morning commute, the clouds will linger around. The sun should be able to break through the clouds by Wednesday afternoon as high pressure passes through. That should be enough to bring the temperatures into the lower 60s.

Rain may develop well ahead of Zeta as early as Thursday morning and it will continue throughout the day. Heavy downpours is likely which could lead to flooding conditions. Fallen leaves could also exacerbate the flood risk.

The rain will continue into Thursday night before it starts to taper off during Friday. As the storm tapers off, cold air will pull in from the north and that could bring some wet snow north and west of the city. A few flakes may even fly around here in the coast at the end.

If it does snow, it looks unlikely that it will stick, however it cannot be ruled out for the highest elevations inland.

Another aspect from the storm will be the risk of coastal flooding. A northeasterly flow will pile water along the shoreline allowing tides to potentially run over 2 feet above normal Friday morning. That could lead to localized moderate flooding.

Throughout the period it will be chilly. Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 50s. Friday will be cold day as temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s. Winds will gust past 30 mph making it feel more like the lower 30s by late Friday night.

The chill will remain on Halloween. The sun will be out, but it will do little as temperatures only climb into the upper 40s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer with highs getting close to 60. A cold front will bring back the chance of showers late and cool temperatures down for at least the early part of next week.