More winter weather on the way

NEW YORK — The recent winter storm brought up to almost 8 inches of snow across the tri-state area.

So far, this month currently takes the 8th position for snowiest Februarys on record at Central Park with a total of 25.6. That’s 19.2 inches above average.

Keep in mind that we have more snow on the way on Monday. All we need is another inch of snow in the city to break into the top five snowiest Februarys.

Even though this isn’t expected to be a major winter storm, there’s still snow left on the ground that could cause hazardous travel conditions. With temperatures slated to dip below freezing Monday night, icing will become problematic.

The good news is that daytime highs are expected to top out above freezing to allow for melting. However, whatever melts during the day will likely re-freeze overnight. Dry weather should prevail through mid-week with a slight chance of more showers later next week.