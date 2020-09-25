More summer-like temps Friday before enjoyable weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The stretch of warm, quiet weather continues for another day Friday.

Friday should feature some sunshine at first and that will be enough to bring temperatures up toward 80 in the city and in the mid-to-upper 70s in the suburbs.

During the afternoon, a frontal boundary to the north may interact with the remnants of Beta bringing back clouds into the region, but things will remain dry.

The remnants of Beta will finally pass well south and east late Friday night into Saturday. A weak disturbance following behind the system could bring the threat of a shower around during the day Saturday.

Most of the region will could end up dry Saturday, but the threat of a shower or some drizzle cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday should be a nice day featuring sunny skies to start out the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Clouds may start to move in late as a cold front approaches.

Monday looks to be unsettled with the chance of showers. While there could be some light rain early in the day, the bulk of it will hold off until the late afternoon hours as the front crosses through. A secondary frontal boundary will bring another chance of showers on Tuesday, then cooler temperatures will move in for the latter part of the week.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Once the front passes, expect temperatures to drop to around 70 for Wednesday and Thursday.