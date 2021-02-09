More snow Tuesday, and again later in the week

The city threaded the needle as a storm system passed to the north and south on Wednesday. In the Hudson Valley, as much as 2 to 4 inches of snow fell. Along the coast, there were several reports of freezing drizzle causing slick roadways. Another storm will approach the East Coast late on Thursday, but all indications are that it will be a miss as it slides to the south.

Skies will clear out Tuesday night as high pressure slides into the region. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 20s in the city, while many areas will end up in the teens.

Katie Corrado was live in New Jersey Tuesday morning where it was already snowing:

NY, NJ will see more snow Tuesday

Wednesday features a lot of sun at first, but clouds will be on the increase especially across parts of New Jersey during the afternoon. It will be another cold day with highs in the mid 30s. The wind chills will be in the 20s all day.

Thursday features a good deal of clouds as the storm passes to the south. Temperatures will hold in the mid 30s during the day. A wave a low pressure could bring a shot of some snow showers late Thursday night, but it should be a non-event for our neck of the woods.

Friday will be dry, but it will be a bitterly cold day. Temperatures will only top out in the upper 20s. Wind chill values will be in the single digits in the morning, and it may feel no better than 20 degrees in the afternoon.

Saturday looks to feature more of the same, but colder. Highs will only top out in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens all day long.

On Valentine’s Day, we are watching a storm system that could track up the east coast once again. There a lot of time between now and them, but preliminary looks indicate a snow to wintry mix situation.