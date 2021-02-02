Bit more snow Tuesday after major winter storm pounds NY, NJ

A woman walks in Central Park during a snowstorm on Feb.1, 2021.

The tri-state region was slammed Monday by the first nor’easter of 2021, shutting down coronavirus vaccination sites, closing schools and halting transit.

Snowfall amounts climbed past 16 inches in Central Park and totals were going well over 2 feet in parts of New Jersey. While the brunt of the storm had passed by Monday evening, more snow is on the way Tuesday as the storm slowly exits the region.

NYC Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson gave an update on the cleanup process and how crews continue to work to clear roads:

Sanitation commissioner gives update on snow cleanup

Anthony DiLorenzo was live in Manhattan with road conditions, cleanup progress and more:

Bus service, commuter rails resume service as snowfall continuesoo

Along coastal sections, winds continued to gust at around 30 to 40 mph overnight, pounding the shoreline. Coastal flood warnings were issued early Tuesday and lasting until 5 p.m.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday for Northern and Central New Jersey, as well as New York’s Hudson Valley.

Lighter snow will continue throughout Tuesday as the storm will be slow to depart, bringing some additional accumulation across the region, especially parts of New Jersey that could see another 2-3 inches by late Tuesday night. Areas of New York could see another 1-2 inches before it’s all over.

Snow totals in NY, NJ: See how much has fallen in your area

Snow should finally taper off Tuesday evening and then the sun should break through the clouds on Wednesday. Expect highs to be in the mid 30s.

A warming trend develops for the latter part of the week. Highs climb in the lower 40s by Thursday, however, a cold front will bring rain showers on Friday.

Katie Corrado was on the scene in New Jersey with road conditions and more:

Parts of NJ see over 2 feet of snow from major winter storm

Snow impacts:

After the storm left thousands across New York and New Jersey without power Monday, some residents across the region were still in the dark early Tuesday.

See the latest power outage numbers in NY, NJ

Hundreds of flights and trains and were canceled, and above-ground New York City subway service was stopped early Monday afternoon.

MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye gave an update on commuter and rail service:

MTA CEO and chairman gives service update

Subway service resumed to the above-ground stations at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Service along the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, which were also suspended Monday afternoon, resumed at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A ban on non-essential travel in New York City that was part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s state of emergency will officially expire at 6 a.m.

However, PATH train service between New Jersey and New York remained suspended system-wide as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.