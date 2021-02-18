More snow overnight will affect Friday’s commute

NEW YORK — A snowstorm that ravaged the Deep South moved into the northeastern United States Thursday, with 3 to 6 inches expected in the New York and New Jersey through Friday. The winter storm also is bringing ice and rain in some areas, prompting authorities to shutter at least three of New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccination sites.

Higher amounts have been reported in Central New Jersey, where as much as 9 inches fallen.

In Brooklyn, black ice was the chief concern at nightfall.

Snowstorm sweeps the tri-state — again:

While the snow has backed off, a secondary low will track up the coast bringing more snow late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning’s commute.

A couple more inches could fall before it tapers off late on Friday. When all is said and done, as much as 4 to 8 inches is expected for the vast majority including the city.

PIX11’s Greg Mocker reported on transit conditions during Thursday evening’s commute:

Patchy freezing drizzle will continue through much Thursday evening. During the overnight hours, snow will return and continue into the morning commute.

State police in New Jersey responded to more than 100 accidents on the roads, prompting a warning from New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

“Unless there’s a reason for you to be out on the roads, do not go out. Just stay in, stay safe, stay warm,” he said.

Gov. Murphy called into the PIX11 News at 5 p.m. to discuss the snow:

Additional accumulations are possible through middle part of Friday before the snow finally tapers off in the afternoon. A few lingering flurries could stick around in the early evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s late in the day.

The sun returns for the weekend, but it will remain cold during the stretch. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel more the teens during the overnight hours and 20s during the daytime hours.

Another storm arrives for Monday, but it is looking to be relatively weak. Some light snow could develop at the onset, but temperatures will climb allowing for a changeover to rain. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon.

Further down the week, winds will shift more southwesterly allowing for some good melting. Highs could top out at around 50 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

